An average trading volume for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $3.71 in the prior trading day, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) closed at $3.70, down -0.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753474 shares were traded. GENI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GENI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 20, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On January 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on January 19, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GENI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 917.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3039.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 995.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 717.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.94M. Insiders hold about 44.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GENI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 3.18M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $92.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.2M to a low estimate of $91M. As of the current estimate, Genius Sports Limited’s year-ago sales were $85.92M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.05M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GENI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $397.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $390.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $391.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $341.03M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $461.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $473.7M and the low estimate is $446.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.