An average trading volume for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $10.74 in the prior trading day, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) closed at $10.40, down -3.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598408 shares were traded. KREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KREF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $21.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Mattson W Patrick bought 8,000 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 84,775 led to the insider holds 245,651 shares of the business.

Salem Matthew A bought 25,000 shares of KREF for $267,562 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 386,817 shares after completing the transaction at $10.70 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,250,000 shares for $19.51 each. As a result, the insider received 82,917,500 and left with 10,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KREF now has a Market Capitalization of 760.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $20.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 559.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.27M. Insiders hold about 1.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 2.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KREF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.72, compared to 1.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.23.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $47.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.6M to a low estimate of $37.6M. As of the current estimate, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.87M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.88M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KREF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $158.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.87M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $229M and the low estimate is $188.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.