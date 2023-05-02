An average trading volume for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) closed at $17.84 in the last session, down -2.30% from day before closing price of $18.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11377697 shares were traded. RF stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.56.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $21 previously.

On April 10, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $21.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares for $23.42 per share. The transaction valued at 304,456 led to the insider holds 24,344 shares of the business.

Lusco C. Matthew sold 100,000 shares of RF for $2,282,760 on Jan 25. The SEVP & CRO now owns 77,843 shares after completing the transaction at $22.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RF now has a Market Capitalization of 17.17B. As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RF traded on average about 12.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 932.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.75M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.68M with a Short Ratio of 19.68M, compared to 24.15M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RF is 0.80, which was 0.77 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 33.60% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, Regions Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $7.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.