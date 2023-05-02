An average trading volume for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $35.51 in the prior trading day, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed at $35.29, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1801034 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCOM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $41.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 24.46B and an Enterprise Value of 25.06B. As of this moment, Trip.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $40.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 649.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 646.15M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.03M with a Short Ratio of 16.03M, compared to 15.93M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Trip.com Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $570.93M, an estimated increase of 103.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, an increase of 130.80% over than the figure of $103.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.9B, up 71.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.75B and the low estimate is $5.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.