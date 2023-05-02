An investigation into ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $5.10 in the prior trading day, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) closed at $5.01, down -1.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4804836 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.99.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 194,313 led to the insider holds 193,476 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $7.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.86M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.4M with a Short Ratio of 18.40M, compared to 15.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.56% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.18, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.47.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $48.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.89M to a low estimate of $31.65M. As of the current estimate, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.05M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.56M, an increase of 97.10% over than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.04M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.64M, up 91.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312.05M and the low estimate is $154.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.