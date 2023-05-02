An investigation into Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $10.86 in the prior trading day, Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) closed at $10.70, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965884 shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. As of this moment, Celestica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 494.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 647.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.67M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Celestica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.