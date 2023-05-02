An investigation into Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s technical aspects

The price of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) closed at $99.61 in the last session, down -3.73% from day before closing price of $103.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2074969 shares were traded. DFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $96.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Eichfeld Robert Andrew sold 13,477 shares for $114.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538,804 led to the insider holds 31,509 shares of the business.

Minetti Carlos sold 7,000 shares of DFS for $826,000 on Feb 02. The EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking now owns 114,493 shares after completing the transaction at $118.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Minetti Carlos, who serves as the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $115.65 each. As a result, the insider received 809,550 and left with 121,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFS now has a Market Capitalization of 27.43B. As of this moment, Discover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFS has reached a high of $121.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DFS traded on average about 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 262.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.12M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DFS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DFS is 2.80, which was 2.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.51 and a low estimate of $3.3, while EPS last year was $3.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $2.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.41 and $11.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.28. EPS for the following year is $14, with 21 analysts recommending between $17.72 and $8.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.98B to a low estimate of $3.8B. As of the current estimate, Discover Financial Services’s year-ago sales were $3.22B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.96B, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.86B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.34B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.14B and the low estimate is $13.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.