An investigation into L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s technical aspects

The price of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) closed at $194.71 in the last session, down -0.23% from day before closing price of $195.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120037 shares were traded. LHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LHX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $241 from $290 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $263 to $278.

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $250.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 08, 2022, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when MEHNERT DANA A sold 1,985 shares for $227.25 per share. The transaction valued at 451,091 led to the insider holds 23,830 shares of the business.

GIRARD JAMES P sold 5,000 shares of LHX for $1,146,900 on Nov 08. The Vice President & CHRO now owns 7,144 shares after completing the transaction at $229.38 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.22 each. As a result, the insider received 4,904,400 and left with 98,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LHX now has a Market Capitalization of 37.07B and an Enterprise Value of 43.98B. As of this moment, L3Harris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 32.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has reached a high of $255.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $189.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LHX traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LHX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LHX is 4.56, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for LHX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10000:9448 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.18 and low estimates of $3.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.5 and $12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.26. EPS for the following year is $13.25, with 20 analysts recommending between $14.25 and $12.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.42B to a low estimate of $4.24B. As of the current estimate, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.38B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.06B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.29B and the low estimate is $18.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.