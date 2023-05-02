An investigation into Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $53.65 in the prior trading day, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) closed at $53.44, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1227444 shares were traded. SNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNY now has a Market Capitalization of 137.76B and an Enterprise Value of 146.37B. As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $57.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.24B. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 2.77M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.56 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.88. EPS for the following year is $8.6, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.32 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $11.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.65B to a low estimate of $10.89B. As of the current estimate, Sanofi’s year-ago sales were $10.85B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.24B, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.8B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.17B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.34B and the low estimate is $49.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.