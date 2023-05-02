An overall feel about Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Ares Management Corporation’s stock clocked out at $85.57, down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $87.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1971913 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 250,000 shares for $21.56 per share. The transaction valued at 5,389,175 led to the insider holds 37,744,654 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of ARES for $4,169,180 on Apr 20. The 10% Owner now owns 37,494,654 shares after completing the transaction at $20.85 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $21.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,288,020 and bolstered with 37,294,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARES now has a Market Capitalization of 14.46B and an Enterprise Value of 26.68B. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $88.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARES traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 4.45M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ARES has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.64.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $4.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $764.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $826.6M to a low estimate of $695.9M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $591.75M, an estimated increase of 29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.09M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $897M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $737.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.