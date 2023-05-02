An overall feel about Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) closed at $11.33 down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $11.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988955 shares were traded. NWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On May 06, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Torchio Louis J bought 4,395 shares for $11.31 per share. The transaction valued at 49,729 led to the insider holds 55,946 shares of the business.

Laws Richard K sold 2,348 shares of NWBI for $30,454 on Mar 14. The EVP, Chief Legal Counsel now owns 47,580 shares after completing the transaction at $12.97 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Reitzes Mark T., who serves as the SEVP, Commercial Banking of the company, bought 770 shares for $12.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,947 and bolstered with 33,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B. As of this moment, Northwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWBI has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWBI has traded an average of 833.10K shares per day and 723.22k over the past ten days. A total of 126.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWBI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.99M with a Short Ratio of 9.99M, compared to 10.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWBI is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38. The current Payout Ratio is 79.70% for NWBI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2009 when the company split stock in a 225:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $112.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $115.7M to a low estimate of $111.4M. As of the current estimate, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.27M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.2M, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $464.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $444M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.68M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480.7M and the low estimate is $443.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.