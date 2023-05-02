An overall feel about Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Rocket Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.69, down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1479221 shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RKT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Rizik Matthew bought 2,000 shares for $6.95 per share. The transaction valued at 13,900 led to the insider holds 571,502 shares of the business.

Rizik Matthew bought 2,900 shares of RKT for $21,170 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 569,502 shares after completing the transaction at $7.30 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,930 and bolstered with 566,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B. As of this moment, Rocket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $11.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RKT traded 2.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.46M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 32.42M with a Short Ratio of 32.42M, compared to 37.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.97% and a Short% of Float of 26.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.76 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $772.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $807M to a low estimate of $683M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated decrease of -71.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $996.1M, a decrease of -28.50% over than the figure of -$71.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $824M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.84B, down -34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.3B and the low estimate is $4.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.