Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN): Selected Notes

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) closed the day trading at $9.60 up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $9.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4369725 shares were traded. ELAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELAN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $22.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 47,750 led to the insider holds 165,000 shares of the business.

HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares of ELAN for $47,288 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 160,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Simmons Jeffrey N, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,972 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELAN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.64B and an Enterprise Value of 10.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $25.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELAN traded about 7.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELAN traded about 5.78M shares per day. A total of 488.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELAN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.98M with a Short Ratio of 18.98M, compared to 26.59M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -7.50% less than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.