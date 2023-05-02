Analysis of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X): Selected Notes

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed the day trading at $22.89 up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $22.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8450772 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of X, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Ayers Andrea J. bought 1,000 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 31,454 led to the insider holds 5,014 shares of the business.

Fruehauf Richard sold 37,500 shares of X for $1,176,750 on Mar 03. The SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off now owns 57,826 shares after completing the transaction at $31.38 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Jaycox Kenneth E, who serves as the SVP & Chief Comm. Officer of the company, sold 6,090 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 182,700 and left with 79,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, X now has a Market Capitalization of 5.20B and an Enterprise Value of 5.83B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, X traded about 7.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, X traded about 6.67M shares per day. A total of 232.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 16.98M, compared to 18.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.47% and a Short% of Float of 7.52%.

Dividends & Splits

X’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $3.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $5.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.83B to a low estimate of $4.61B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.29B, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.83B, a decrease of -7.20% over than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.45B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.11B and the low estimate is $14.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.