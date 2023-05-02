Analysis of WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE:WT): Selected Notes

The closing price of WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) was $6.11 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143803 shares were traded. WT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WT now has a Market Capitalization of 914.27M and an Enterprise Value of 978.61M. As of this moment, WisdomTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WT has reached a high of $6.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.48.

Shares Statistics:

WT traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.97M, compared to 9.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.31M to a low estimate of $81.52M. As of the current estimate, WisdomTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.25M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.71M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.84M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $347.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $339.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $301.35M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.03M and the low estimate is $353.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.