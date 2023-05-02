Are analysts optimistic about Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COLL) stock?

The closing price of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) was $22.99 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $23.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570281 shares were traded. COLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Tupper Colleen sold 31,640 shares for $23.77 per share. The transaction valued at 752,165 led to the insider holds 105,420 shares of the business.

Dreyer Scott sold 13,324 shares of COLL for $355,751 on Mar 01. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 134,882 shares after completing the transaction at $26.70 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Kuhlmann Shirley R., who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 21,811 shares for $26.88 each. As a result, the insider received 586,280 and left with 137,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLL now has a Market Capitalization of 802.27M and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLL has reached a high of $30.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.72.

Shares Statistics:

COLL traded an average of 449.27K shares per day over the past three months and 317.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COLL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 5.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.89% and a Short% of Float of 21.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.6M to a low estimate of $131.8M. As of the current estimate, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.75M, an estimated increase of 66.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.3M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $66.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $565M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $570.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $463.93M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $606.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $651M and the low estimate is $578.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.