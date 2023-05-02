Are analysts optimistic about Costamare Inc.’s (NYSE:CMRE) stock?

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) closed the day trading at $8.73 down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $9.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696835 shares were traded. CMRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMRE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On January 13, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12.50 to $11.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. As of this moment, Costamare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRE has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMRE traded about 592.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMRE traded about 624.62k shares per day. A total of 121.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.36M. Insiders hold about 77.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

CMRE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.46, up from 0.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $245.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.73M to a low estimate of $238.9M. As of the current estimate, Costamare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $268.01M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.75M, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.