Are analysts optimistic about Credit Suisse Group AG’s (NYSE:CS) stock?

The closing price of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) was $0.87 for the day, down -2.47% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0221 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25509207 shares were traded. CS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8658.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B. As of this moment, Credit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6221.

Shares Statistics:

CS traded an average of 47.88M shares per day over the past three months and 24.05M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 53.47M with a Short Ratio of 53.47M, compared to 17.95M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, CS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.