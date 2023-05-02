Are analysts optimistic about Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:DEA) stock?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) closed the day trading at $13.96 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $14.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833321 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DEA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 166.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 295.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 174.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DEA traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DEA traded about 848.35k shares per day. A total of 91.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.63M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 8.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 9.83%.

Dividends & Splits

DEA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.06, up from 1.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.29.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $70.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.49M to a low estimate of $68.5M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.3M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.15M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.67M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.61M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.68M and the low estimate is $277.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.