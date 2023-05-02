Are analysts optimistic about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (NYSE:PBR) stock?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) closed the day trading at $10.51 down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $10.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14157161 shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $12.30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBR now has a Market Capitalization of 70.97B and an Enterprise Value of 114.00B. As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $16.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBR traded about 22.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBR traded about 23.69M shares per day. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 36.17M with a Short Ratio of 36.17M, compared to 31.05M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

PBR’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.84, up from 11.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 105.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 60.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.90. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $26.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.99B to a low estimate of $25.43B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $27.14B, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.11B, a decrease of -24.70% less than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.58B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.22B, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.44B and the low estimate is $70.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.