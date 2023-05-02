Are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s stock clocked out at $77.80, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $78.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1841139 shares were traded. ADM stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares for $93.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,449,907 led to the insider holds 284,987 shares of the business.

FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,198 shares of ADM for $2,426,921 on Dec 12. The Senior Vice President now owns 284,987 shares after completing the transaction at $92.64 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, FINDLAY D CAMERON, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 26,198 shares for $96.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,531,333 and left with 284,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADM now has a Market Capitalization of 41.48B and an Enterprise Value of 50.73B. As of this moment, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has reached a high of $98.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADM traded 3.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 550.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 542.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 6.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ADM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for ADM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2001 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.51 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $6.68, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $26.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.95B to a low estimate of $23.74B. As of the current estimate, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s year-ago sales were $27.28B, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.91B, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.62B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.85B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $112.19B and the low estimate is $90.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.