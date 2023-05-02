Are Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Atlassian Corporation’s stock clocked out at $149.55, up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $147.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1597516 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $147.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,273,764 led to the insider holds 364,060 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,273,763 on Apr 28. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 364,060 shares after completing the transaction at $147.87 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $154.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,327,125 and left with 372,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 40.63B and an Enterprise Value of 40.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 66.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -290.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEAM traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.44M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 5.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 25 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $901.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $916.69M to a low estimate of $893.2M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $740.49M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $919.51M, an increase of 21.00% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $947.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909.8M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $4.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.