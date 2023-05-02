Are Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $22.36, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $22.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1420188 shares were traded. LPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On August 27, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.UBS initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when HADJIPATERAS JOHN C bought 10,000 shares for $19.85 per share. The transaction valued at 198,500 led to the insider holds 1,735,837 shares of the business.

HADJIPATERAS JOHN C bought 10,000 shares of LPG for $198,400 on Mar 31. The President and CEO now owns 126,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.84 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Coleman Thomas Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,300 shares for $19.72 each. As a result, the insider received 222,836 and left with 408,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPG now has a Market Capitalization of 813.06M and an Enterprise Value of 1.35B. As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $22.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPG traded 651.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 547.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.79M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $114.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.96M to a low estimate of $79.3M. As of the current estimate, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $79.58M, an estimated increase of 44.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.03M, an increase of 19.80% less than the figure of $44.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $317.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $366.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.22M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $373.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $471.23M and the low estimate is $294M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.