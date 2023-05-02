Are Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at $0.80 down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1599852 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8019 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7730.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 701,487 shares of the business.

Guidry Gary bought 150,000 shares of GTE for $129,000 on Mar 03. The President and CEO now owns 4,042,135 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Ellson Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,500 and bolstered with 635,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTE now has a Market Capitalization of 321.53M and an Enterprise Value of 784.25M. As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8400, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0769.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTE has traded an average of 2.82M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 354.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.15M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $632M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $711.39M, down -38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $613M and the low estimate is $85.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.