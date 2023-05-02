As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) offers stability

The closing price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was $102.05 for the day, down -3.22% from the previous closing price of $105.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73608101 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMZN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 24, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $125 from $127 previously.

On April 24, 2023, MoffettNathanson reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $119 to $116.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 18, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares for $104.18 per share. The transaction valued at 52,088 led to the insider holds 136,280 shares of the business.

Selipsky Adam sold 520 shares of AMZN for $53,959 on Apr 19. The CEO Amazon Web Services now owns 136,780 shares after completing the transaction at $103.77 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Selipsky Adam, who serves as the CEO Amazon Web Services of the company, sold 500 shares for $101.67 each. As a result, the insider received 50,834 and left with 137,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08T and an Enterprise Value of 1.16T. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $146.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.79.

Shares Statistics:

AMZN traded an average of 64.68M shares per day over the past three months and 80.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.24B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 59.07M with a Short Ratio of 59.07M, compared to 56.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 35 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 45 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 38 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.13B to a low estimate of $127B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.23B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 37 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.52B, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.38B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.98B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $648.24B and the low estimate is $580.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.