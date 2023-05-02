As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) offers stability

The closing price of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) was $0.12 for the day, down -5.36% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0067 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794412 shares were traded. BSFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1278 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1152.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Herian Nubar bought 1,672 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 736 led to the insider holds 40,005 shares of the business.

Herian Nubar bought 1,493 shares of BSFC for $12,359 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,333 shares after completing the transaction at $8.28 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Guzy Jeffrey J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 970 and bolstered with 33,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSFC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.97M and an Enterprise Value of 12.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1497, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6485.

Shares Statistics:

BSFC traded an average of 3.88M shares per day over the past three months and 2.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.86M. Insiders hold about 58.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSFC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 823.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 1.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7M to a low estimate of $5.7M. As of the current estimate, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s year-ago sales were $5.32M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.77M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.3M and the low estimate is $33.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.