As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Euronav NV (EURN) offers stability

The closing price of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) was $16.94 for the day, down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $17.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590827 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EURN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $22 from $17 previously.

On March 06, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EURN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 4.96B. As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.90.

Shares Statistics:

EURN traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 914.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.27M. Insiders hold about 64.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $375.9M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $114.37M, an estimated increase of 174.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.15M, an increase of 83.00% less than the figure of $174.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $356M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $854.67M, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.