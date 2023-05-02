As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, NOV Inc. (NOV) offers stability

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) closed the day trading at $16.72 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $16.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7036507 shares were traded. NOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On January 04, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $24.

On December 09, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when MATTSON ERIC L sold 20,681 shares for $21.90 per share. The transaction valued at 452,919 led to the insider holds 46,600 shares of the business.

Novak Christy Lynn sold 9,607 shares of NOV for $210,019 on Feb 27. The VP, Corp. Controller, CAO now owns 84,600 shares after completing the transaction at $21.86 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Novak Christy Lynn, who serves as the VP, Corp. Controller, CAO of the company, sold 4,575 shares for $23.17 each. As a result, the insider received 106,011 and left with 64,086 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOV now has a Market Capitalization of 6.59B and an Enterprise Value of 8.20B. As of this moment, NOV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOV has reached a high of $24.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOV traded about 4.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOV traded about 5.67M shares per day. A total of 392.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NOV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.02M with a Short Ratio of 12.02M, compared to 10.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

NOV’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 23.70% for NOV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1109:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, NOV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.09B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24B, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.9B and the low estimate is $8.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.