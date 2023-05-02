As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) offers stability

The closing price of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) was $49.15 for the day, down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $49.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5031525 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $66 from $48 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $68.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2023, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares for $49.56 per share. The transaction valued at 309,750 led to the insider holds 213,515 shares of the business.

Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares of SLB for $279,812 on Mar 20. The EVP & CFO now owns 219,765 shares after completing the transaction at $44.77 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Rennick Gavin, who serves as the President New Energy of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $54.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,082,000 and left with 64,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLB now has a Market Capitalization of 70.97B and an Enterprise Value of 81.30B. As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $59.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.31.

Shares Statistics:

SLB traded an average of 9.37M shares per day over the past three months and 8.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.2M with a Short Ratio of 19.20M, compared to 18.64M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.77, SLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70. The current Payout Ratio is 28.50% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.31B to a low estimate of $8.16B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $6.77B, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.45B, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.3B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.09B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.92B and the low estimate is $35.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.