ATVI (Activision Blizzard Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $77.71 in the prior trading day, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) closed at $77.43, down -0.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5701579 shares were traded. ATVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $83 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Alegre Daniel sold 8,847 shares for $78.50 per share. The transaction valued at 694,490 led to the insider holds 156,170 shares of the business.

Alegre Daniel sold 10,000 shares of ATVI for $781,617 on Sep 09. The President and COO now owns 176,690 shares after completing the transaction at $78.16 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, ZERZA ARMIN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,174 shares for $80.22 each. As a result, the insider received 816,170 and left with 186,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATVI now has a Market Capitalization of 60.87B and an Enterprise Value of 51.96B. As of this moment, Activision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATVI has reached a high of $87.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 785.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATVI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.12M with a Short Ratio of 20.12M, compared to 14.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ATVI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.47 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 21.90% for ATVI, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.61B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.61B and the low estimate is $8.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.