Brookfield Corporation (BN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) was $32.18 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $32.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1913454 shares were traded. BN stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 599,805 led to the insider holds 21,054,667 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 24,744 shares of BN for $295,988 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 21,104,923 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BN now has a Market Capitalization of 49.94B and an Enterprise Value of 246.20B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BN has reached a high of $44.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.10.

Shares Statistics:

BN traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 9.92M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, BN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.68 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.18B to a low estimate of $30.18B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Corporation’s year-ago sales were $29.17B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.04B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.04B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.28B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.31B and the low estimate is $127.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.