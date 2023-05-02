Considering Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed at $4.20 in the last session, down -1.64% from day before closing price of $4.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1727571 shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Corbus Barclay sold 5,643 shares for $5.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,133 led to the insider holds 624,458 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay sold 11,286 shares of CLNE for $61,960 on Jan 23. The SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT now owns 630,101 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Pratt Mitchell W, who serves as the COO AND SECRETARY of the company, sold 8,140 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider received 45,307 and left with 854,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 939.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 582.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7522.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLNE traded on average about 2.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.3M with a Short Ratio of 11.30M, compared to 12.65M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $97.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.7M to a low estimate of $77.4M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $83.5M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.67M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $349.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.16M, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $530.8M and the low estimate is $370.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.