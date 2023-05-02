Considering M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at $121.69 in the last session, down -3.27% from day before closing price of $125.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1497690 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $178 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ledgett Richard H. Jr. bought 390 shares for $156.40 per share. The transaction valued at 61,000 led to the insider holds 390 shares of the business.

Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares of MTB for $377,100 on Sep 09. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 8,349 shares after completing the transaction at $188.55 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Todaro Michael J., who serves as the Sr. Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,050 shares for $188.83 each. As a result, the insider received 198,270 and left with 3,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTB now has a Market Capitalization of 21.12B. As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTB traded on average about 2.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 3.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MTB is 5.20, which was 4.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.