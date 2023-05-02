Considering NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $14.62 in the prior trading day, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) closed at $14.72, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558103 shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.33.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 2.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $19.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 782.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.28M, compared to 6.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $126.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.64M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, NeoGenomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.17M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.83M, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $553.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $547M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.73M, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615.67M and the low estimate is $588.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.