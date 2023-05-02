Considering nVent Electric plc (NVT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $41.93 in the prior trading day, nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) closed at $42.66, up 1.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1467452 shares were traded. NVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when BURRIS JERRY W sold 2,260 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 101,700 led to the insider holds 40,621 shares of the business.

Ruzynski Joseph A. sold 3,500 shares of NVT for $157,734 on Feb 13. The President of Enclosures now owns 22,130 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, HOGAN RANDALL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,664 shares for $39.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,518,362 and left with 5,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.95B and an Enterprise Value of 7.81B. As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $46.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 166.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.84M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 0.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $728.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $740.5M to a low estimate of $705M. As of the current estimate, nVent Electric plc’s year-ago sales were $694.7M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $769.17M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $788.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $752M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $3.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.