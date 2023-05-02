Considering Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) closed at $216.99 in the last session, down -0.26% from day before closing price of $217.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666492 shares were traded. PXD stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $215.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PXD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $238.

On March 23, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $193 to $210.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on March 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Hernandez Jacinto J bought 198 shares for $247.13 per share. The transaction valued at 48,932 led to the insider holds 2,158 shares of the business.

Hernandez Jacinto J bought 390 shares of PXD for $99,401 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 1,960 shares after completing the transaction at $254.88 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, BERG MARK STEPHEN, who serves as the EVP, Corporate Operations of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $286.90 each. As a result, the insider received 717,250 and left with 47,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PXD now has a Market Capitalization of 49.74B and an Enterprise Value of 54.73B. As of this moment, Pioneer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXD has reached a high of $268.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $177.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PXD traded on average about 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.31M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 4.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PXD is 23.20, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.63 and a low estimate of $3.95, while EPS last year was $9.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.54, with high estimates of $8.1 and low estimates of $3.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.37 and $16.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.75. EPS for the following year is $23.46, with 30 analysts recommending between $34.49 and $17.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.32B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of the current estimate, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated decrease of -17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.02B, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.27B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.77B and the low estimate is $12.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.