EBR (Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) closed at $6.73 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $6.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122443 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBR now has a Market Capitalization of 15.77B and an Enterprise Value of 23.18B. As of this moment, Centrais’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EBR has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Shares short for EBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.35M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EBR is 0.19, from 1.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58B and the low estimate is $6.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.