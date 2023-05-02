Enerplus Corporation (ERF) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) closed the day trading at $14.83 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $14.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692584 shares were traded. ERF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ERF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERF now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32B and an Enterprise Value of 3.56B. As of this moment, Enerplus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERF has reached a high of $19.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ERF traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ERF traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 222.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.11M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 2.94M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.75%.

Dividends & Splits

ERF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.22, up from 0.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.