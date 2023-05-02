Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed the day trading at $94.42 up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $93.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2072605 shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXPE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Soliday Lance A sold 5,387 shares for $106.99 per share. The transaction valued at 576,355 led to the insider holds 9,270 shares of the business.

Soliday Lance A sold 605 shares of EXPE for $70,610 on Feb 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,270 shares after completing the transaction at $116.71 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 635 shares for $100.18 each. As a result, the insider received 63,617 and left with 8,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPE now has a Market Capitalization of 14.08B and an Enterprise Value of 16.48B. As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $183.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXPE traded about 2.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXPE traded about 2.18M shares per day. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 3.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and $7.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.2. EPS for the following year is $11.41, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.29 and $9.13.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $2.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.38B, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.67B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.87B and the low estimate is $13.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.