First Republic Bank (FRC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18241527 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9850.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Janney Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRC now has a Market Capitalization of 653.63M. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $171.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.7938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.8169.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRC traded about 46.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRC traded about 85.79M shares per day. A total of 184.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 56.01M with a Short Ratio of 56.01M, compared to 8.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.08% and a Short% of Float of 30.27%.

Dividends & Splits

FRC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.81 a year ago. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$2.37, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.12, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and -$5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.87, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.5 and -$6.8.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $472.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $731.4M to a low estimate of $250.85M. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated decrease of -68.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $470.54M, a decrease of -69.60% less than the figure of -$68.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $817.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.47M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.87B, down -56.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.