How is Borr Drilling Limited’s (NYSE: BORR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed at $7.03 in the last session, up 1.15% from day before closing price of $6.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989390 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BORR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BORR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -94.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $8.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BORR traded on average about 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 228.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.89M. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.15% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.26M with a Short Ratio of 12.26M, compared to 11.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $177M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $177M. As of the current estimate, Borr Drilling Limited’s year-ago sales were $82M, an estimated increase of 115.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $181M, an increase of 71.90% less than the figure of $115.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $780M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $780M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $780M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.8M, up 75.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.