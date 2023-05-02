How is Citigroup Inc.’s (NYSE: C) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) closed at $47.25 in the last session, up 0.38% from day before closing price of $47.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17629859 shares were traded. C stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at C’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On October 03, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Turek Zdenek sold 12,000 shares for $49.87 per share. The transaction valued at 598,440 led to the insider holds 155,979 shares of the business.

Wechter Sara sold 2,950 shares of C for $149,772 on Feb 21. The Head of Human Resources now owns 82,779 shares after completing the transaction at $50.77 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, COLE TITILOPE, who serves as the CEO, Legacy Franchises of the company, sold 11,903 shares for $51.10 each. As a result, the insider received 608,303 and left with 65,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, C now has a Market Capitalization of 96.72B. As of this moment, Citigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, C has reached a high of $54.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, C traded on average about 19.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for C as of Apr 13, 2023 were 30.23M with a Short Ratio of 30.23M, compared to 45.29M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for C is 2.04, which was 2.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 27.80% for C, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.59 and $5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.22 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.08B to a low estimate of $19.33B. As of the current estimate, Citigroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.64B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.29B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.79B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for C’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.34B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.52B and the low estimate is $73.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.