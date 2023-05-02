I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

The price of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) closed at $25.82 in the last session, down -1.45% from day before closing price of $26.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7369093 shares were traded. FITB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FITB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $34 from $38 previously.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Heminger Gary R. bought 33,000 shares for $26.82 per share. The transaction valued at 885,159 led to the insider holds 127,043 shares of the business.

Heminger Gary R. bought 14,500 shares of FITB for $388,934 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 14,786 shares after completing the transaction at $26.82 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Hammond Howard, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $37.32 each. As a result, the insider received 37,317 and left with 49,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FITB now has a Market Capitalization of 18.95B. As of this moment, Fifth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FITB has reached a high of $40.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FITB traded on average about 9.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 688.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 683.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FITB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.78M, compared to 11.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FITB is 1.32, which was 1.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37. The current Payout Ratio is 37.50% for FITB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Fifth Third Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.2B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FITB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.39B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.35B and the low estimate is $8.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.