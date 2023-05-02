I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC).

After finishing at $22.81 in the prior trading day, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) closed at $22.29, down -2.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944146 shares were traded. PPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Sandri Fabio sold 12,234 shares for $24.36 per share. The transaction valued at 298,020 led to the insider holds 248,111 shares of the business.

Galvanoni Matthew R sold 2,805 shares of PPC for $68,330 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,053 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Sandri Fabio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 33,471 shares for $30.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,006,135 and left with 260,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.40B and an Enterprise Value of 8.77B. As of this moment, Pilgrim’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPC has reached a high of $34.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 831.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 809.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PPC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 3.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PPC, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.56B to a low estimate of $4.16B. As of the current estimate, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.63B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.08B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.47B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.51B and the low estimate is $16.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.