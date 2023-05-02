I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG).

After finishing at $73.58 in the prior trading day, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at $70.60, down -4.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005418 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Singleton Jamie sold 17,500 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,400,000 led to the insider holds 211,056 shares of the business.

Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares of SIG for $774,337 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,104,434 shares after completing the transaction at $77.43 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Hilson Joan M, sold 10,000 shares for $70.72 each. As a result, the insider received 707,217 and left with 258,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 4.16B. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $83.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 746.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 834.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.89M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SIG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 5.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.08. EPS for the following year is $11.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.23.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.15B and the low estimate is $7.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.