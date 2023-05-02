Illumina Inc. (ILMN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed the day trading at $202.31 down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $205.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893851 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILMN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $216.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares for $199.06 per share. The transaction valued at 779,737 led to the insider holds 2,881 shares of the business.

Aravanis Alexander sold 5,398 shares of ILMN for $1,088,982 on Feb 22. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,922 shares after completing the transaction at $201.74 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $211.57 each. As a result, the insider received 105,785 and left with 38,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILMN now has a Market Capitalization of 34.56B and an Enterprise Value of 36.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $309.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 217.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 211.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILMN traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILMN traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 4.91M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.77 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 15.00% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.