In spite of Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (NYSE:PHG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock clocked out at $20.83, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $21.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833550 shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHG now has a Market Capitalization of 18.65B and an Enterprise Value of 25.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 221.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $26.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHG traded 1.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 881.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 855.50M. Shares short for PHG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 3.32M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, PHG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.