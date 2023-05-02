In spite of Teck Resources Limited’s (NYSE:TECK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Teck Resources Limited’s stock clocked out at $45.51, down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $46.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2005516 shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TECK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECK now has a Market Capitalization of 22.41B and an Enterprise Value of 28.44B. As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $49.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TECK traded 5.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 514.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 504.87M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.45M with a Short Ratio of 14.45M, compared to 44.92M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TECK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.37. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 12.40% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.54 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $3.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.79B. As of the current estimate, Teck Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.34B, an estimated decrease of -29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of -$29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.76B, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.34B and the low estimate is $7.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.