In the case of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), what’s next?

The closing price of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) was $11.71 for the day, down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $11.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926897 shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.58.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of APPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when STONE WILLIAM GORDON III sold 35,000 shares for $10.26 per share. The transaction valued at 359,100 led to the insider holds 1,612,789 shares of the business.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III sold 35,000 shares of APPS for $368,900 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,647,789 shares after completing the transaction at $10.54 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,200 and bolstered with 294,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.58B. As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $34.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.57.

Shares Statistics:

APPS traded an average of 2.31M shares per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.14M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 6.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.2M to a low estimate of $134.21M. As of the current estimate, Digital Turbine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.13M, an estimated decrease of -24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.31M, a decrease of -19.80% over than the figure of -$24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $659.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $664.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.6M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $663.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $701.43M and the low estimate is $621.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.