In the case of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H), what’s next?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) closed the day trading at $115.49 up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $114.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652109 shares were traded. H stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of H, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $125 from $130 previously.

On January 26, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $111 to $113.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $136.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Myers Malaika sold 9,378 shares for $110.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,037,113 led to the insider holds 15,956 shares of the business.

HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL sold 31,565 shares of H for $3,533,702 on Mar 21. The insider now owns 461,000 shares after completing the transaction at $111.95 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, VONDRASEK MARK R, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,119 shares for $109.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,321,941 and left with 10,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, H now has a Market Capitalization of 11.83B and an Enterprise Value of 14.13B. As of this moment, Hyatt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, H has reached a high of $125.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, H traded about 888.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, H traded about 730.07k shares per day. A total of 107.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.17% stake in the company. Shares short for H as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 3.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for H’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.89B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.35B and the low estimate is $6.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.